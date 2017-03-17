Invaders In Your Home? Rid Them Today

Being a homeowner requires you to learn much more than how to paint or clean. You must learn how to deal with any pests that invade your space. If you do not, you will find many unwanted guests and a big bill from the exterminator. Keep reading to learn how to rid your home of pests.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

Outdoor lighting is wonderful for entertaining and to divert strangers from your home, but these lights can attract pests. Bugs and pests do not particularly care for the colors orange, pink and yellow, so using these colored bulbs can help deter certain pests.

Check your home for hidden standing water. Stagnant pools of water will attract pests. Search for leaky pipes and make sure your plants' trays are clean. Pets thrive on water, so take this out of the equation.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

If you live in an apartment complex or multi-unit condo complex, unite with your neighbors. Anything you try to do to control pests in your own unit will be unsuccessful if all the other units in your building are infested. Get together with the residents of your building and schedule pest control for the entire building to deal with the problem.

If you hear bees in the walls of your home, never try to plug their access hole. This will trap them inside, and they will attempt to break free. Unfortunately, this means that they could come through the wall, into your home. You will have no choice at that point but to exit the premises and call a pest control specialist.

If you notice centipedes in your house, you have another pest problem that you may not know about. Centipedes prey on other insects; so, if you see them in your home, you have another pest infestation. There are many products available to help you rid your home of these pesky pests.

One of the ways that you can get rid of pests in a cheap and effective manner is to pour black pepper over any area that you think may have pests. This will help as this is not a pleasant scent for pests, and they will go elsewhere in places that pepper is present.

If you decide to use pesticides to eliminate pest, make sure you select a pesticide adapted to your situation. You should read the label carefully to make sure the product can be used inside a home and keep the product away from your food, children and pets at all times.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

Compare exterminator costs. There are different factors that go into different estimates, so find out what they are. You want to make sure that the person you hire can get rid of these pests for good. However, sometimes that will cost a little more. Do your research before hiring someone.

Mosquito infestations in your yard can be highly problematic, especially in the late summer. To prevent mosquitoes from infesting your yard and using it for breeding, make sure you don't have any stagnant pools of water in your yard. Change the water in bird baths every week and avoid water build-up in sand boxes and other containers.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

You deserve to be able to put your feet up at night without worrying about what will be under them when you get up. Bugs and rodents are a nightmare to live with and a real hassle to get rid of. Hopefully, you've found a solution to your problem in this article.