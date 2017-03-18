Fast Suggestions For Controlling Pests In Your Home

Regular pest control is needed to prevent homes from being infested by insects from the outdoors. Pest control can sometimes be costly, especially if there is a large infestation. There are some pest control practices that you can do at home without spending a lot of money. Read the following article for pest control tips.

Try a do-it-yourself spray. If you can't afford to have a professional service come out to spray your home for pest prevention, try any of the number of pest control sprays available at local hardware and box stores. Most come in easy-to-use bottles with trigger spray nozzles that allow you to spray around the foundation and windows of your home, both inside and out.

Check local codes to ensure that you use approved pest treatments. Using chemicals that are banned can do you an injustice if you put your home on the market. Be sure to look into any type of chemical you are planning on using to make certain it's allowed in your community, city and state.

Does your home have brown recluse spiders? If so, trap them with sticky traps. Brown recluses can be very difficult to get to due to where they reside. At night, they come out to look for food. Put these traps along your walls as well as behind your furniture so you can trap them.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

Check to see that all of your food is airtight and sealed efficiently. If food is not sealed properly, it will give off an odor, which will attract a wide range of insects. This could lead to an infestation, which can cost you a lot of time and money in the long run.

Make certain to put food away securely after serving. Food scents are a big attraction to a lot of pests. Further, once your trash fills up, make sure it is taken outside immediately. Pests like this scent too.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Put some mint around the house to keep mice away. Mint should be planted around your home's perimeter. Mice will not want to live near this fragrant plant. Try sprinkling some leaves where the mice live. This can repel these pesky pests, but use fresh mint leaves.

If you see ants in your home, follow them. This should help you discover where they are getting in at. Most of the time they will find a crack or crevice near a window or the molding. Once you know where the problem is originating from, put down a little laundry detergent (assuming you don't have children or pets that can get to it) to create a temporary fix.

To ensure ants don't move into your home, mix 1c sugar and 1c borax in a 1 quart jar. Hammer holes into the lid with a nail and then use the jar to spread the mixture around your foundation, doors, windows and the baseboards on the inside, too. The sugar attracts ants while the Borax kills them.

To reduce mosquitoes and the West Nile Virus they carry, change the water in your birdbath completely every three days. It's important to do the same for any standing water, be it a bucket, kiddie pool or other water trap. Don't let water pool on your exterior either to ensure no mosquitoes breed there.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Just use the above tips to get rid of your pest once and for all. Give them all a shot and stick with the ones that work. You'll love putting in the effort and getting rid of them.