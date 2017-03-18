Ways To Utilize Video For Your Home Security

You know that your home is important. You sleep there, eat there, and enjoy your life there. Tha'ts why you need to keep it safe, as well as everyone inside your home. Here are some things you can do to help your home stay secure, so that you can keep feeling safe.

When you move into a new home change all the locks. Even though the previous homeowner may have given you keys to the house, there might be a key out there that someone has. To be sure you are as safe as possible, get all new locks for your new house.

Trim back the brush aside your home. It may look pretty, but you are giving criminals a hiding place right near your house. Instead, keep an open grassy area between your home and your landscaping. This will help keep unwanted people from getting a close eye view through your windows.

Do you have any exposed wires on the outside of your home? If so, hide them. Burglars will often try to cut off power to your alarm system or phone before breaking in. If there are wires that they can see, you are just making their job easier on them.

Do not list your full name in the phone book or on your mail box. This can give possible intruders a lot of information about you and allow them break into your home a lot easier. Instead, only list your last name and possibly your first initial, this is much safer.

Install timers on your indoor lights. If you are planning on being away from home after dark, timers can make your home look occupied. This is especially useful if you are planning a vacation or other extended stay away from home. Make sure the timer is set differently in each room, as all the lights turning on at once does not look natural.

Broken windows can cause the cold to get into your house. Worse, it is an open invitation for a burglar to enter your home. So, if one of your windows is broken, be sure to have fixed right away. The same applies to broken front doors, back doors, and garage doors.

Check the batteries of your smoke detector each and every week to determine if they are running low. If your smoke detector is not on, it will not pick up the smoke of the fire, which can lead to a disaster. Use quality batteries that last a very long time on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Do not do any landscaping that will obscure the entrances of your home. While you may think it is a good idea to plant a huge rosebush in front of your living room windows, this gives a thief a place to hide while they figure out a way to get into your home.

When it comes to love, there is nothing like the adoration a dog can provide. That said, they also make a wickedly effective security system. If anyone tries to enter your home unannounced, Rover will be on guard, barking at them until they take off fleeing and your home is safe again.

If your front door does not have a peephole already, install one immediately. A small peephole can let you see who is at your doorstop without giving them the view of the inside of your home. If your intruder uses the front door to get into your house, a peephole can give you a head start on calling the cops.

Ask a neighbor to watch your home and get your mail if you are going on a trip for a week or more. Burglars sometimes will check to see that the mail or newspapers are piling up on a driveway. If your neighbor gets these in advance, it looks as if you are home.

If you are the only person in your home, take your keys to bed with you. The remote to your car has an "alarm"� button. If something happens, and you are concerned that a burglar may be trying to get into your home, hit that button and activate the alarm. The noise should scare the intruder away.

The simplest way to keep your home secure is to lock the doors and windows. This may seem like common sense, but many people leave their doors and windows unlocked. Sometimes a crook will steal because an opportunity presents itself and if the door is unlocked, they have full access to your home and valuables.

When searching for a home security firm to assume responsibility for monitoring your property, make a point to solicit recommendations from others in your neighborhood. Ask about past experiences and response times in emergency situations. In this way, you will be able to determine whether a prospective company is worth looking into further.

These tips should help you become knowledgeable about a security system for your home. The more you know the better it is for you to make a decision regarding these things. Keep the information above close as you consider the options.