Keeping Safe With These House Security Tips

Who doesn't want to feel safe in their home? Everyone wants to feel safe when they are in their house. To do that, you must secure your home as much as you can. How do you do that? Here are some smart tips for home security that will help you feel safer.

If your alarm is faulty and goes off at random times, get it fixed. Tell your neighbors once it is working properly. The reason for this is that your neighbors will start ignoring an alarm that goes off for no reason and it will be helpful if they know your alarm is in working condition.

Do you have a dog that stays in your yard when you're not at home? Using Fido to hide your spare key can be a clever trick. Fasten the key to your dog's collar to hide it from view. This is a good way to ensure easy home access, especially if your pet does not associate well with strangers.

Don't open your door if a stranger is on the other side. Folks are always thinking up new schemes to get people to open the door so that they can commit their crimes. Make a house rule forbidding anyone to open the door for an unexpected visitor.

Protecting and covering outside wiring can be beneficial in increasing your home security. With the current prices of copper, thieves target easily available copper wiring, especially around air conditioning units. It is also important to secure and cover wiring to prevent intruders from cutting phone lines and power supplies to alarm systems.

You should make sure that you have a good lock on any doors to the outside. Deadbolts can really provide that extra home security that you need. Deadbolts can not be jimmied open as easily as a standard knob lock. A door that is not secure is an open invitation for trouble.

Install an alarm system, and make it visible. A home alarm system is great at alerting homeowners and police quickly in case of a break-in, however ideally, you want to stop the break-in before it happens. To do this, potential burglars need to know that the alarm system is there. Make sure you prominently display the notice you get from your alarm company, even if it clashes with your perfect landscaping.

Keep your patio doors locked. If you do not have a lock on the doors, you can still keep your home safe. Place a metal bar or piece of pipe in the bottom track of your door's slide. It should be the same length as the track of the door.

Always ask for references before letting a contractor or a maid in your home. You should do a background check as well to find out their criminal history. There is no way of knowing whether or not service people are honest, so you should not give them keys to your home.

Choose an alarm which monitors other areas outside your doors. All windows can be entry spots for thieves. You want a security system that monitors all your windows and doors. This will make your family safer.

Placing motion sensor lights around the outside of your house can be a great way to deter prowlers. These lights stay off unless something or someone enters your yard, and then they light up enabling you to see who's out there. Criminals prefer to work in the shadows, so this can be an effective home security strategy to use.

Make sure to ask for identification for any home security company representative. It is simple for a thief to pose as a representative of your home security company as a means of gaining access to your house. Intruders could disguise themselves as home security representatives to inspect your current security system. Act cautiously in order to stay away from potential dangers.

If you are going on vacation, don't cancel the delivery of your mail or your newspaper. When you do that, you never know who may stumble across the information that you are going to be away from home. Instead, ask a friend or a family member to help you out.

If any of your window or door frames are rotten, replace them immediately. This crumbling wood can give way, allowing a robber to pry open the entry point, giving them access to the inside. You will also prevent further damage through leaks and drafts from coming inside, both of which will cost you money if not fixed.

You don't need to install an expensive security system to make your home safe. You don't need to spend tons of money to keep criminals away from your home. Use all the tips from this article and you will notice a difference.